‘Quality of the song is my priority’

Known for his energetic soundtracks, Bollywood playback singer Sukhwinder Singh was in the city for an event at Phoenix Marketcity on Saturday.

Published: 04th February 2020

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Known for his energetic soundtracks, Bollywood playback singer Sukhwinder Singh was in the city for an event at Phoenix Marketcity on Saturday.

Speaking to CE, he says it was his third visit to Bengaluru. “The crowd is always so high on energy, I love coming here to perform,” he said. Looking back at his evergreen works, he says, “Chaiyya Chaiyya was used in a Hollywood movie, Inside Man, which starred actors like Denzel Washington and Jodie Foster. I was pleased when Jai Ho! became an international sensation, because it is a song about our country in our language, and by our singers and composers that have had an influence worldwide.”

Singh took a break in 2015 and left Mumbai to explore music in the West recently. “I went on a world tour, during which I visited Russia as well as three countries in the Middle East, China, Mexico and others. I love Russian music, because there is a lot of variety. I also love the Mexican culture and music. It is one of my favourites,” he said, adding, “I wanted to learn more about music from different parts of the world. I am passionate about my music, and I wanted to explore and enhance it. Not only do I love Indian music, but also appreciate music from all parts of the world.”

Emphasising on his close bond with A R Rahman, Singh says, “Rahman was the one who gave me my chance with Chaiyya Chaiyya. He is a flexible guy and not at all stubborn, so it makes working with him very easy. We have worked together many times, in groups and as a pair. He has truly been inspirational.”
Singh has been well received for providing playback singing for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in seven songs. “I do not make music for the purpose of winning an Oscar or Grammy award or nominations. When I get signed to do a song, I do not think about whether this song will be for a Hollywood film, Bollywood film or whatever. For me, the quality of the song is my priority,” he said.

