Singapore to get a view of Indian art

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three city-based artists are set to showcase their works at the Ion Art Gallery in Singapore. Shan Re, Humera Ali and Sujata Sah Sejekan have each been working on a set of paintings that will be showcased along with Singaporean and Indonesian artists at the exhibition that will be held until February 11.

Shan Re will be showcasing 10-15 of her works titled, Window to Himalayas. She has been working on acrylic paintings on canvas over the last two months. “I treat life as a work of art and try to find an expression to it. All my emotions escape into pure colour. I tried to find possibilities in the times of constant uncertainty. In the heights and depths of challenges I faced, I kept going,” she says, ahead of her departure to Singapore.

Art has always been part of Shan Re’s life. But she turned a professional artist in 2000 after a near-death experience. “One afternoon, I tripped in my kitchen and fell on my face. I was in coma for six hours. I had an internal haemorrhage in my retina, and my face was disfigured. It took three weeks to heal the initial inflammation, but due to constant pain, I was advised to give rest to my eye. During that time, I had diverted all my energies into painting and automatic drawing. In that transition, I discovered my true potential as an artist and also went through an inner transformation, which has helped me stay calm in any situation,” says the artist, who will be interacting with visitors at the exhibition in Singapore.

Both Shan Re and Ali work with acrylic on canvas. “My work has layers and there is a lot of water – the texture, colour and contours of which give a serene and calm effect,” says Ali, who has created six works for the show. “My target audience includes corporates, hotels, interior designers and architects,” she adds.



Sejekan, who works on mixed media – pen, ink, tempera, acrylic on paper, acrylic on canvas – is particularly drawn to flora, fauna, and oneness in her work. “I am learning and experimenting with different media to express self, my thoughts and my inner world. I am highly inspired by nature, which is so rhythmic and harmonious. I enjoy the journey of creating, moulding and concluding each of my works,” says Sejekan who will be showcasing four art works at the exhibition. While she has been working on them – Focus in Life; Song of Benevolence, Buddha; Camel, The Gentle Animal; Mother Nature – for a while, Sejekan might not be able to be present for the exhibition in person.