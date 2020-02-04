Tale of Lord Rama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sangeetha Sambhrama has conceptualised a three-day unique festival until February 5 at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall. The festival is based on the theme and character of Sri Rama, a complete man, whose virtues are a leading example for men of all ages.

The festival is directed and produced by Dr P Ramaa with executive director Dr Veena Murthy Vijay and supported by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwatnarayana.

The Festival begins with a full day free event on February 3 at 8 pm with planting of trees followed by breakfast and programmes school children and a function for presenting of awards. Over 2,000 children and 100 volunteers will participate in this programme.The show comprises a theatre experience narrating the story of Vidyasundari Bengaluru Nagarathnamma, a renowned courtesan, a scholar who transformed into a spiritual and cultural activist, exemplifying and embodiment of the highest virtues similar to that of Sri Rama. The concept, design and direction of this event is by noted film-maker T S Nagabharana.

On the second day, a dance ballet choreographed by six senior and popular dance exponents from Bengaluru will be performed. Prashanth Gopala Shastry as Sri Rama and Soundarya Srivatsa as Sita will lead the dance ballet.

‘Karnataka Kalasri’ Pustakam Ramaa, Managing Trustee of Sangeetha Sambharama is the concept director and producer of ‘Sri Rama Yana’ and the creative head for entire Ramayana Journey.

She is an accomplished artiste weaving together great concepts and performances in the dance/drama fraternity..

For details call on 9845824725.

The festival will be held at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall until February 5.