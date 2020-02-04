Home Cities Bengaluru

Tale of Lord Rama

The festival is directed and produced by Dr P Ramaa with executive director Dr Veena Murthy Vijay and supported by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwatnarayana.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sangeetha Sambhrama has conceptualised a three-day unique festival until February 5 at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall. The festival is based on the theme and character of Sri Rama, a complete man, whose virtues are a leading example for men of all ages.

The festival is directed and produced by Dr P Ramaa with executive director Dr Veena Murthy Vijay and supported by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwatnarayana.

The Festival begins with a full day free event on February 3 at 8 pm with planting of trees followed by breakfast and programmes school children and a function for presenting of awards. Over 2,000 children and 100 volunteers will participate in this programme.The show comprises a theatre experience narrating the story of Vidyasundari Bengaluru Nagarathnamma, a renowned courtesan, a scholar who transformed into a spiritual and cultural activist, exemplifying and embodiment of the highest virtues similar to that of Sri Rama. The concept, design and direction of this event is by noted film-maker T S Nagabharana.

On the second day, a dance ballet choreographed by six senior and popular dance exponents from Bengaluru will be performed. Prashanth Gopala Shastry as Sri Rama and Soundarya Srivatsa as Sita will lead the dance ballet.

‘Karnataka Kalasri’ Pustakam Ramaa, Managing Trustee of Sangeetha Sambharama is the concept director and producer of ‘Sri Rama Yana’ and the creative head for entire Ramayana Journey.

She is an accomplished artiste weaving together great concepts and performances in the dance/drama fraternity..

For details call on 9845824725.
The festival will be held at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall until February 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp