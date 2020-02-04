Home Cities Bengaluru

Techie kills mother, tries to attack brother

A 33-year-old software engineer murdered her mother and tried to kill her brother in KR Puram police station limits, in the early hours of Sunday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old software engineer murdered her mother and tried to kill her brother in KR Puram police station limits, in the early hours of Sunday. The woman had apparently taken hand loans amounting to about Rs 15 lakh, and fearing that lenders will come after her, she committed the crime. However, the police are probing other angles too.

The deceased is Nirmala (54), and her son Harish Chandrashekhar (31), is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accused, Amrutha, is absconding and the police are on the lookout for her. The family lived in a rented house in Akshaya Nagar, 2nd Block, in Ramamurthy Nagar.

Police said Amrutha had told her family that she had got a new job in Hyderabad, and that they should visit the city for a tour before moving there. She had allegedly booked flight tickets for Sunday morning. At 4 am, Harish woke up to Amrutha opening an almirah, and when he asked what she was doing, she said she was packing. An hour later, she came to his room and allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a knife.
“He asked her why she was trying to kill him, and she said it was because she had borrowed money from a few persons, who threatened to come to the house on Sunday to collect the money. Fearing that this would insult the family, she hatched a plan to kill them. The mother, Harish learnt, had already been stabbed and bludgeoned to death,” police said.

