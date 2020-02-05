Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP chief rapped for ignoring apex court order

The bench asked the commissioner to explain the role assigned to the members of the BBMP’s legal wing in understanding the SC and HC’s orders. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner ignoring a Supreme Court order in relation to the demolition of illegal religious structures in public places, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to direct the commissioner on how to implement the apex court order. 

“We make it clear that it is the duty of the state to ensure the strict implementation of the Supreme Court order,” said the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar while hearing a suo motu PIL registered in compliance of the SC’s directions. The bench issued a contempt notice to commissioner for failing to understand the SC order and the subsequent directions issued by the HC in relation to these structures. The bench asked the commissioner to explain the role assigned to the members of the BBMP’s legal wing in understanding the SC and HC’s orders. 

“The blunder has been committed in the face of our order. Tell us what action you will take against the commissioner,” the bench asked the government advocate. “If we pursue the chart the BBMP submitted, the commissioner is still unaware of the cut of date of September 29, 2009, fixed by the Supreme Court to identify illegal structures. The Supreme Court and High Court orders have been completely ignored,” the bench said.  

CS to file affidavit
Stating that the orders of the apex court were completely misunderstood by the officers of the state, the bench also directed the Chief Secretary to the file an affidavit on the steps taken to implement the SC’s orders as well as high court in relation to identifying illegal religious structures in public places and take action against them.

