Environmental factors causing cancer in kids?

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) has seen a rise in the number of pediatric cancer cases every year. According to the hospital statistics, there were 627 cases in 2016, 670 in 2017, 740 in 2018 and 780 in 2019. Leukemia accounts for nearly half of all cases in children. Other common types include brain cancer, solid tumours, retinoblastoma, Wilms tumour, and skeletal and soft tissue tumours.

Dr Arun Kumar AR, head of department, paediatric oncology at KMIO, says environmental factors like pollution, water contamination, urbanization, radiation exposure, unattended infections and passive smoking could be a reason for cancer, along with genetic causes. “Though not proven, they can be a cause for cancer,” said Dr Kumar.

Dr C Ramachandra, director KMIO, mentioned the preventive measures that need to be taken. “Avoiding parental tobacco exposure, monitoring the child’s growth, immunization, breast feeding for six months and picking up signs of the disease early can help prevent cancer. Awareness needs to be created too,” he said.