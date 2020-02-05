Forest dept to deploy volunteers at MM Hills for Shivaratri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Maha Shivaratri approaching (February 21) the Karnataka Forest Department has once again partnered with conservationists and volunteers to manage crowds and curb forest fires. Yedukondalu V, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told TNIE that they have called in volunteers, as over three lakh people walk through the forest each year to trek to Male Mahadeshwara temple, after which the forest is named. Devotees in the hundreds walk inside the forest rather than using the tarred road to reach the temple. Volunteers will be deployed to manage crowds and ensure no fires break out.

These hillocks have regularly been in the news due to illegal trekking and adventure activities, which have been known to lead to fires. Last December, a part of the forest range was set ablaze by miscreants. “This is the start of the dry season, and crowd management is hard for officials to carry out alone. Volunteers are brought in to create awareness and educate devotees on keeping the area clean,” he said.

The department has called in at least 40 volunteers and local police officials from February 20 to February 23, who will be deployed at all three entrances to the hillocks — Cauvery Wildlife Range, Tamil Nadu and Kollegal. Some start their journey from Mandya and Mysuru — a walk of around 70 km — and around 30 km of this journey is through the thickets.

This period is also crucial because elephants are known to roam the area due to the approaching dry season. People also feed monkeys, leading to conflicts. Devotees tend to cook in the forest, leading to garbage issues and also causes forest fires, said Rajesh T, a conservationist.