History-sheeter forces daughter to consume alcohol, posts video online 

In an act of revenge against his wife, a history-sheeter allegedly made his three-year-old daughter drink alcohol and also posted a video of the same on social media.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an act of revenge against his wife, a history-sheeter allegedly made his three-year-old daughter drink alcohol and also posted a video of the same on social media. The upset wife Kavita (name changed), after seeing the video, approached the police seeking action against her husband Kumaresh. Police said the accused, who had been released on bail, would harass his wife Kavita, and recently took his daughter to his brother’s place, where he allegedly forced her to consume alcohol. Kumaresh also asked one of his relatives to take a video of the child drinking, which was promptly shared with his wife.

Police said Kumaresh has a history of keeping things hidden from his wife. The history-sheeter, listed in records at Magadi Road police station, had married 22-year-old Kavita, and told her he was a mechanic. Kumaresh continued with his rowdy activities, keeping his wife in the dark. She soon learnt the truth, and when she was three months pregnant, police arrested Kumaresh in connection with an attempt-to-murder case. She also learnt that Kumaresh was a history-sheeter with several cases against him. This disturbed her, and she started to avoid him, worried that his activities would affect their daughter. She moved to her parent’s house along with her daughter. 

Kavita had also approached Parihar Vanitha Sahayavani, a helpline and counselling centre at the Police Commissioner’s office off Bhagwan Mahaveer Road (Infantry Road), with regard to her predicament of having married a history-sheeter whom she believed was a mechanic. Now, after watching the video of her daughter, Kavita has filed a case against Kumaresh at Magadi Road police station. When Kumaresh learnt of the complaint, he went absconding, police said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to track him down.

