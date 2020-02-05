Home Cities Bengaluru

In step with the common language of dance

Dance enthusiasts can gear up for the latest edition of dancejathre, an annual dance fair organised by Shambhavi School of Dance. 

Published: 05th February 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Vyjayanthi Kashi (right) with her daughter, Prateeksha

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dance enthusiasts can gear up for the latest edition of dancejathre, an annual dance fair organised by Shambhavi School of Dance. It is the brain child of acclaimed Kuchipudi danseuse and director of Shambhavi dance school, Vyjayanthi Kashi, who plans to provide a platform to professional dancers, amateurs and enthusiasts, irrespective of their age, through this dance festival.

“The main objective of having a fair on such a grand scale is to have a sense of community where dancers as well as non-dancers can share their knowledge, create something new or improvise on things that already exists,” says Kashi, who will also be performing an act on Krishna. She says her act will depict how the relationship between Lord Krishna and his gopis would be like in this day and age, so that the new generation can relate to it.  

The two-day affair will see several dancers of international acclaim, like Odissi guru Bijayini Satpathy, Kathak exponent Manisha Sathe from Pune, Odissi dancer Meera Das from Bhubaneswar and many more. Apart from the performances, the festival will also be having an array of competitions, workshops, exhibitions, etc. Personally, Kashi is looking forward to the workshop on the making of Yakshagana jewellery. “Just to give you a fun fact, there are a lot of similarities between the jewelleries used by Yakshagana and Kuchipudi dancers.

Kuchipudi jewelleries have been contemporised a bit now, but I am so glad that Karnataka has saved the heritage of Yakshagana,” says Kashi. The festival will also be showcasing lesser known folk dances from different parts of the country.  Keeping up with the trend and also to keep up with the promise that there is something for everyone, the festival also has workshops in afro-jazz and flamenco. “The festival is for everyone. By keeping it all about classical dance, we will be keeping the festival for a certain niche.

This way, people won’t have any excuse to not attend the festival,” laughs Prateeksha, who is a disciple and daughter of Vyjayanthi. Just to boost the morale of young dancers, the winners of the first day will be opening the act on the second day of the festival. The 9th edition of dancejathre 2020 is happening on Feb 8 and 9, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road, at 10:30 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp