Bengalureans, shell out more to grab a bite in hotels

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Digging into crispy Masala Dosas and sipping piping hot filter coffee will pinch your pockets more. The Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) on Wednesday announced hiking of rates on all dishes as well as beverages served at hotels from next week. The Association has cited rising costs of essentials like milk, LPG cylinders and others, squeezing their profit margins. Its president P C Rao told The New Indian Express that when the prices of onion increased, the cost of preparing food items had gone up, but hoteliers still had not hiked rates.

“But now, as the prices of milk, tur dal, LPG cylinders, vegetables and even rents have started to increase, there is no choice but to hike the rates of food items. Power tariffs will also increase in the coming days and the cost is now becoming too much for us to bear,” he said. “There is no choice, people will have to cooperate.”

‘Price hike will ensure quality’

Tea and coffee prices had already been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 12 and from Rs 12 to Rs 15, respectively, but now it will increase further as the cost of milk has gone up. “To ensure that the quality of dal fry, sambar, idli, vada and dosa does not suffer, the prices have to be raised. The price of cooking oils have also increased,” pointed out a hotelier.