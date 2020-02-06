Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Suburban rail to cost Rs 23k crore

Union Budget has allocated Rs 18,621 crore; Railway Pink Book revises it higher 

Published: 06th February 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

A mass transit system with integration of Metro, Suburban Rail and BMTC has been proposed. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that has surprised even top railway officials associated with the Suburban Rail Project for the city, the project cost has been revised to Rs 23,050 crore, up from Rs 18,621 crore estimated in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and announced in the Union Budget on February 1. Though surprised at the upward revision in the Pink Book released by the Railway Ministry on Wednesday, Railway officials said that the project—which involves a total length of 148.17 Km with four corridors across the city -- is yet to be sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA). They also pointed out that only a token amount of Rs 1 crore has been announced, which attracted criticism from rail activists online and offline. 

Deputy General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway (SWR) E. Vijaya said, “Necessary approvals are yet to be received for the suburban rail project. Once the DPR is approved, necessary funds will be made available. During various stages of budgetary review, requirement of funds will be projected. This is the most important project for us. Funds commensurate with the pace of work will be arranged from time to time in the proposed funding model.”

On the announcement of token Rs 1 crore, another top railway official said, “In the first year of any project, token sums like Rs 1 crore are always given to carry out preliminary works.” The SWR Zone has received one of its highest budgetary allocations of Rs 2,709 crore in the Union Budget 2020-21, reveals the Pink Book, which gives a detailed break-up of funds allocated to various railway projects in the state. Clubbed with a deposit of Rs 786 crore expected from the state government for new lines and road bridges, the total budget grant stands at Rs 3,495 crore, reveals the Pink Book. Another major allocation for Bengaluru is the Rs 101 crore for quadrupling of the Bengaluru-Whitefield line, which is expected to help decongest the city’s traffic.

Budgetary allocations
Purse strings have also been loosened for these ongoing infrastructure projects across the State: ongoing work between Rayadug-Tumukuru via Kalyandurg (Rs 170 cr), Bagalkot-Kudachi (Rs 37 cr), Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davangere (Rs 128 crore); Gadag-Wadi (Rs 156 cr) and Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur (Rs 10 cr). A sum of Rs 6 crore has been earmarked for a coaching terminal at Koteganguru/Talaguppa.
Ongoing eight doubling projects received a boost and got maximum allocations: Hospet-Hubballi-Londa-Tinaighat-Vasco da Gama (Rs 225 cr); Hotgi-Kudgi-Gadag (Rs 200 cr) and Ariskere-Tumukuru (Rs 202 cr). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Suburban rail
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp