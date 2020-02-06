HC stays KSAT orders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed two orders passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT), noting that it has judicial superintendence over KSAT. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar stayed KSAT’s orders dated December 13, 2019 and January 22, 2020.

A KSAT bench, comprising its Chairman K. Bhakthavatsala and member G. Latha Krishna Rao, had directed its registrar to call for records from the registrar general of the high court in relation to two writ petitions on recruitments made by the Karnataka State Public Service Commission (KPSC). Later, the KSAT registrar had written to the registrar general of the high court.