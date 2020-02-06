Home Cities Bengaluru

IIM-Bengaluru ranks third in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally

IIMB provides 43 open online courses, available on the edX platform, along with a professional certificate course and two MicroMasters Programs. 

Published: 06th February 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

IIM-Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) secured the third rank in the global list of Top Business Schools of 2020 by MOOCLab.

This was the maiden ranking for business schools globally who are offering MOOCs (massive online open courses) courses. HEC Paris (France) and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (USA) have secured the first and second rank respectively.

Sixteen business schools across the world offering open online courses on the three MOOC platforms - Coursera, edX and FutureLearn - were ranked in the MoocLab's Business School Rankings 2020.

The colleges were ranked on four performance parameters -- a school's performance across the number of MOOCs provided, the provision of learning pathways, the provision of credit -granting credentials and the school's teaching quality.

IIMB provides 43 open online courses which are made available on the edX platform. A professional certificate course and two MicroMasters Programs are also provided by IIM-B, as per a communique by officials.
 
P.D. Jose, Chair, IIMB Digital Learning and faculty from the Strategy area at IIMB, said, "Courses from IIMB are also available on SWAYAM, the Indian MOOC platform created by the Ministry of Human Resources Development. These, however, were not included in the survey."

TAGS
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore MOOCLab MOOC performance
