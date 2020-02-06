Put up boards... visitors enter KR Market at own risk: HC to BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to put up boards in and around KR market warning people to enter at their own risk as the BBMP had failed to implement fire safety measures, thereby exposing the public to danger.The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the BBMP to put up prominent boards stating its failure to comply with fire safety measures recommended by the department of fire and emergency services. The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Bengaluru Flower Merchants’ Association.

Directions were issued after senior BBMP counsel submitted that the civic authority proposed to engage an expert agency regarding the matter. Accordingly, it has called for a tender inviting expert agencies to implement fire safety measures and one agency responded.

“The officials of the agency visited the market on Tuesday. Boards indicating the lack of fire safety measures are put up in the market,” he claimed. The bench also directed the BBMP to take steps to remove illegal shops from the market after the BBMP counsel submitted that 28 shops were constructed illegally because of permission granted by standing committees.

BBMP’s counsel informed the court that the Palike will take steps against illegal shops under Section 370 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act. He added that the market area plans, which were missing are now available. This will help identify illegalities inside the market. The bench ordered the BBMP commissioner to file an affidavit in 10 days detailing the steps taken to comply with court’s directions in both cases.