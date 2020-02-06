Strokes speak thousand words

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Delhi-based artist Priyanka Sinha, her paintings have been her favourite medium to express herself. Her first solo exhibition is happening between February 8 and 12, Fidelitus Gallery, Banashankari. Sinha aptly named her display for the exhibition, Unframed, because her collection is inspired from the ‘free-spirit of nature’.

Sinha ,who is mostly known for her abstract paintings, says, “All the paintings for this particular exhibition are inspired from the fact that how people are usually catagorised in one category while they are more than that. It is almost like forcing them to go against the nature.” Sinha’s painting mostly ranges from `10,000 and goes up to `3 lakh.

Sinha originally hails from Patna but is currently settled in New Delhi. Having done her Masters in Fine Arts, Sinha does painting, sculpture, print making etc. Her major inspiration for her work has been the injust that is currently happening in society. Considering herself a strong feminist 42-year-old artist says, “My work is dedicated to the women in the society who are the victims of the patriarchal society.”The exhibition will be happening from February 8-12, Fidelitus Gallery, Banashankari, 10:30 onwards