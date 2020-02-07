Alcoholics Anonymous to drive sobriety into drunk drivers

Bala chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Next time you are caught drunk and driving, the traffic cops besides levying a huge penalty and seizing your licence, will also tell you that you need to get sober and how. Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) has tied up with the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) for spreading awareness about the ills of alcoholism and how one can come out of the addiction. AA Bengaluru chapter has been granted permission by the BTP to hand over their fliers and spread awareness among drunk drivers on the AA programme.

“People, who are booked for drunken driving, have to go to court to get back their driving licence. At this juncture the AA members can approach them and inform them about the programme and their meetings. Many people do not know about AA. Alcohol is a tough addiction and people need help. This interaction will allow them to seek help provided they wish to change,” said an official source.

“The traffic police will give the basic flier comprising 20 questions of our programme and recovery meeting list to those who have been caught driving in an inebriated state,” said Rakshith, public information chairman, AA, Karnataka Area Committee - 1. He added that AA members will co-ordinate with traffic police in all 44 traffic police stations for conducting awareness programmes on AA and the steps for recovery.

“The flier will help an alcoholic in identifying his problem with alcohol addiction,” he said.“As part of the road safety week, the AA will also coordinate, display and post its messages on the Facebook page of BTP, which has an estimated 4 lakh followers,” added Rakshith. The AA will also conduct awareness programmes for all City traffic police staff on alcoholism and AA, he added.

The Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Police (Traffic) Ravikanthegowda on February 5 directed the deputy commissioners of police (traffic) of East, West and North zones to co-operate with AA members in disseminating information and awareness on alcoholism and ways to come out of it through the Fellowship in a manner that does not interfere with their official work and duties. AA, Bengaluru Chapter, was recently given permission to place its literature in government and district central libraries in Bengaluru.