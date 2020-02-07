Home Cities Bengaluru

Alcoholics Anonymous to drive sobriety into drunk drivers

Ties up with Bengaluru Traffic Police to spread awareness on ills of alcoholism; group to distribute leaflets 

Published: 07th February 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala chauhan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Next time you are caught drunk and driving, the traffic cops besides levying a huge penalty and seizing your licence, will also tell you that you need to get sober and how. Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) has tied up with the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) for spreading awareness about the ills of alcoholism and how one can come out of the addiction. AA Bengaluru chapter has been granted permission by the BTP to hand over their fliers and spread awareness among drunk drivers on the AA programme. 

“People, who are booked for drunken driving, have to go to court to get back their driving licence. At this juncture the AA members can approach them and inform them about the programme and their meetings. Many people do not know about AA. Alcohol is a tough addiction and people need help. This interaction will allow them to seek help provided they wish to change,” said an official source.

“The traffic police will give the basic flier comprising 20 questions of our programme and recovery meeting list to those who have been caught driving in an inebriated state,” said Rakshith, public information chairman, AA, Karnataka Area Committee - 1. He added that AA members will co-ordinate with traffic police in all 44 traffic police stations for conducting awareness programmes on AA and the steps for recovery.

 “The flier will help an alcoholic in identifying his problem with alcohol addiction,” he said.“As part of the road safety week, the AA will also coordinate, display and post its messages on the Facebook page of BTP, which has an estimated 4 lakh followers,” added Rakshith. The AA will also conduct awareness programmes for all City traffic police staff on alcoholism and AA, he added. 

The Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Police (Traffic) Ravikanthegowda on February 5 directed the deputy commissioners of police (traffic) of East, West and North zones to co-operate with AA members in disseminating information and awareness on alcoholism and ways to come out of it through the Fellowship in a manner that does not interfere with their official work and duties. AA, Bengaluru Chapter, was recently given permission to place its literature in government and district central libraries in Bengaluru. 

SOBER GOAL 
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is a worldwide not-for-profit mutual aid fellowship with the sole purpose of enabling its members to “stay sober and help other alcoholics achieve sobriety.”
HELPLINE
For help call AA helpline 9845587507 or visit www.aabengaluru.org )
40,602 cases in 2019
Bengaluru traffic police had registered 40,602 cases of drunken driving in 2019. “We have found that both binge drinkers and habitual alcoholics are involved in drunken driving cases. AA awareness programme will help those, who wish to become sober but do not how to begin and who to approach,” said a senior traffic cop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alcoholics Anonymous drunk driving
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp