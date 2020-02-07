Bidding on, Bengaluru Cantt station to get suburban rail terminal soon

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The exclusive suburban terminal at Bangalore Cantonment station is now in the final stage of the tendering process. With bids received for civil works much higher than what was quoted, the constructions division is now examining whether to accept it or go for a retendering of the same. Due to saturation in train operations at the existing two terminals in the City -- Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station and Yesvantpur railway station -- a new terminal at Cantonment station was sanctioned by the Railway Board in April 2019.

“We are unable to run new trains in any direction due to a lack of available space at both terminals. Hence, the Board has proposed this new terminal on our land available on the road beyond the main entry of the station,” K C Swami, Chief Administrative Officer, Constructions, South Western Railway told The New Indian Express. “We can run MEMU/DEMU trains to Hosur, Devanahalli, Tumakuru and Marikuppam from here,” he said.

The suburban terminal project is estimated to cost Rs 37.94 crore. “It will have five stabling lines (lines where trains are parked before they start their journey) and two island platforms (four platforms totally). The stabling lines will go on to join the two main lines operating presently at Cantonment railway station. The lines will increase to four when the quadrupling project between Cantonment and Whitefield is ready,” he said.

A seven-storeyed station building is also in the offing, which will serve as office space for operating staff as well as a ticketing office, the CAO said. The tender process for civil works is set to be finalised shortly. “We had estimated the civil infrastructure, like the laying of stabling lines and readying the plaftorms, to cost Rs 18.33 crore. However, even the lowest bid received for the tender is Rs 21.3 crore. The excess cost needs to be justified by the bidders, or we may consider going in for retendering,” the official said, adding that tenders for Signalling and Over Head Electrical (OHE) works can be called next. The project can be readied within 2.5 to 3 years after finalisation of tenders, the CAO said.