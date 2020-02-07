Home Cities Bengaluru

ESZ: Housing project near BNP fails to get environment clearance

Since the eco-sensitive zone of the BNP is not yet defined, clearance cannot be given.

Published: 07th February 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An expert panel of the Karnataka State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has deferred the environmental clearance to Karnataka Housing Board to undertake construction of housing plots at a village in Ramanagara district.The State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) of SEIAA stated that the reason for cancellation of the proposed site is that it’s close to the boundary of Bannerghatta National Park.

Since the eco-sensitive zone of the BNP is not yet defined, clearance cannot be given. The orders were issued at the last SEAC meeting held in January and a copy of the meeting proceedings and orders are with The New Indian Express. The Board had applied for environmental clearance from SEIAA for the formation of composite housing scheme at Rayasandra village in Kanakapura taluk, Ramanagara district.

The cost of the project is stated to be Rs 306.58 crore, where it was proposed to create 2,592 plot. The project was supposed to be undertaken by Ramky Enviro Engineers Private Limited. The environment sensitivity mentioned during the SEAC meeting stated that Arkavathi river is three kilometres (west) away, Mavathur Reservoir three kilometres away (south west), and Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) is 19 km away (north east). 

The final order stated, “The proponent has stated that the site is 7.1 km away from the boundary of BNP for which the final notification of the ESZ has not been notified. Hence, the committee, after discussion and deliberation has decided to defer the project.” 

An SEAC member told TNIE on anonymity that since the ESZ zone is not yet defined, the default 10 km-radius is being maintained by the SEAC and hence, based on this, no clearance has been given. “Usually, we receive applications for commercial activities like mining and industries, but very few times for housing. It has also come to the notice that many projects are encroachments on the BNP buffer zone. Until the final decision of the state government, central government, and the forest department, comes, the Supreme Court orders of default 10 km radius will be maintained while assessing approvals. As per the procedure, the applicant will have to redo the layout of the plot and seek clearance from the BNP Deputy Conservator of Forests and reapply for clearance,” the member said. 

The proposal was made to SEAC in 2016 and till the last meeting hearing, the Committee had sought for many replies from the applicants, including about the environmental clearance, kharab land details, nala protection measures, list of existing tree species to be cut and planted, hydrology study of the surface water flow, and creation of sewage treatment plants. The applicants were also called for meetings in 2017 and again in January 2020, before issuing the orders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp