ESZ: Housing project near BNP fails to get environment clearance

BENGALURU: An expert panel of the Karnataka State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has deferred the environmental clearance to Karnataka Housing Board to undertake construction of housing plots at a village in Ramanagara district.The State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) of SEIAA stated that the reason for cancellation of the proposed site is that it’s close to the boundary of Bannerghatta National Park.

Since the eco-sensitive zone of the BNP is not yet defined, clearance cannot be given. The orders were issued at the last SEAC meeting held in January and a copy of the meeting proceedings and orders are with The New Indian Express. The Board had applied for environmental clearance from SEIAA for the formation of composite housing scheme at Rayasandra village in Kanakapura taluk, Ramanagara district.

The cost of the project is stated to be Rs 306.58 crore, where it was proposed to create 2,592 plot. The project was supposed to be undertaken by Ramky Enviro Engineers Private Limited. The environment sensitivity mentioned during the SEAC meeting stated that Arkavathi river is three kilometres (west) away, Mavathur Reservoir three kilometres away (south west), and Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) is 19 km away (north east).

The final order stated, “The proponent has stated that the site is 7.1 km away from the boundary of BNP for which the final notification of the ESZ has not been notified. Hence, the committee, after discussion and deliberation has decided to defer the project.”

An SEAC member told TNIE on anonymity that since the ESZ zone is not yet defined, the default 10 km-radius is being maintained by the SEAC and hence, based on this, no clearance has been given. “Usually, we receive applications for commercial activities like mining and industries, but very few times for housing. It has also come to the notice that many projects are encroachments on the BNP buffer zone. Until the final decision of the state government, central government, and the forest department, comes, the Supreme Court orders of default 10 km radius will be maintained while assessing approvals. As per the procedure, the applicant will have to redo the layout of the plot and seek clearance from the BNP Deputy Conservator of Forests and reapply for clearance,” the member said.

The proposal was made to SEAC in 2016 and till the last meeting hearing, the Committee had sought for many replies from the applicants, including about the environmental clearance, kharab land details, nala protection measures, list of existing tree species to be cut and planted, hydrology study of the surface water flow, and creation of sewage treatment plants. The applicants were also called for meetings in 2017 and again in January 2020, before issuing the orders.