Loans of nearly Rs 19 lakh drove Bengaluru techie to kill mother: Police

BENGALURU: The 33-year-old techie, who allegedly killed her mother and then tried to murder her younger brother on February 2 before fleeing the city, told the police that she wanted to kill herself after committing the crime.

The accused, Amrutha Chandrashekar, told the police that her inability to clear loans of nearly Rs 19 lakh had forced her to kill her family and then plan her own suicide. The police tracked Amrutha and her friend Sridhar Rao, 35, to Port Blair and arrested them on Wednesday before bringing them to Bengaluru.

Amrutha told the police that she did not tell her friend Sridhar --- who came on his two-wheeler to pick her up --- about the crime she committed.

They both left for the Kempegowda International Airport to board a flight to Port Blair. Amrutha told the police that she and Sridhar had planned to spend five days in Port Blair and then return to Bengaluru to kill herself by jumping before a moving train.

Amrutha confessed that she had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh from several financiers, but was unable to repay them. Recently, she met with an accident, in which her car was completely damaged, and she again had to borrow Rs 4 lakh to cover the expenses, including repairing her vehicle.

Upset over the financial crisis, she had decided to kill her family members (mother Nirmala and younger brother Harish, 31) and later end her own life.

A police officer said Amurtha had decided to quit her job with a private firm and had asked Sridhar join her on the Andaman trip.

Harish told the police that Amrutha had told him that she was going to Hyderabad on a trip.

The police -- who were initially baffled by Amrutha’s vanishing act after committing the crime -- were able to track her and Sridhar by studying a series of CCTV footage. They traced the route taken by the two-wheeler.

The police got the registration number of the bike, which the two rode on to reach KIA, and learnt that it belonged to Sridhar Rao.

Further inquiries with KIA authorities and various airlines offices revealed that Amrutha had booked a flight to Port Blair.

When the police shared details of the accused and the case with KIA authorities, the latter helped the police track them to Port Blair.