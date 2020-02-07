Home Cities Bengaluru

Online building approval system to help Bengalureans get NoCs quickly

Another major move in the offing is integration of Kaveri online service with local bodies

Published: 07th February 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An online land and building plan approval system, proposed by the state urban development department, will help citizens get quicker approvals for their construction projects from various agencies involved in giving No Objection Certificates, said Principal Secretary, Urban Development, Anjum Parwez. Another major move in the offing is the integration of government’s Kaveri Online Service with all local bodies, which could put an end to illegal sale of properties, he said. 

Briefing newspersons on Thursday on the upcoming 16th international exhibition and conference on `Smart and Sustainable City Solutions’ to be held from Feb 12 to 15 at Palace Grounds, Parwez said, “The proposed automated building plan system was on a trial run in Tumakuru and 125 urban bodies across the state for the last six months. We now want to implement it in the remaining local bodies, including Bengaluru.”

The existing regulations have gaps and the attempt is to plug them, he said. “Any new construction needs to get approvals from various agencies, including Pollution Control Board, Airports Authority of India, for height regulations, fire department and so on. Data of all these agencies would be fed to the system and the approvals can be obtained online,” he said. The applicant can get all approvals online, Parwez added. 

Asked about the deadline, he said that the government is working on it. “The deadlines can run concurrently. One department need not wait for another to give clearance,” the official said. Referring to the Kaveri online services of the stamps and registrations department, he said, “The integration of all local bodies with the Kaveri system will stop unethical and bogus sale of properties. Before buying a property, one can view all its details online.” Corruption can be controlled using IT as this will help in elimination of physical interfaces, he said.

