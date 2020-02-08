Home Cities Bengaluru

App keeps beat cops on tight leash

DCP Isha Pant’s initiative sees 100% efficiency; Residents too can download ‘Subahu’

Published: 08th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new app-based initiative by the South East Division police is not only making beat patrolling more efficient, but is also allowing senior police officers and area residents to keep track of the movement of beat policemen.

Initiated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Isha Pant, the move ensures transparency and allows all stakeholders to know whether beat police personnel are on regular and efficient beats. It has been in operation over the last few days and Pant has found it to be working with “100 percent efficiency”.
It works with beat policemen scanning QR codes at beat points using their smartphones, and details about their whereabouts are uploaded on the app — ‘Subahu’.

Data pertaining to the precise whereabouts of beat policemen are relayed realtime to senior police officials, who have to keep track of their beat teams, and citizens, who have downloaded the app.

Pant told The New Indian Express, “Earlier, beat constables went to a beat point and made an entry in a notebook mentioning the time of their visit. This was not useful as we could not go and check every notebook. There are 1,300 beat points in the south east division. Many of our men wouldn’t even come for beat policing. With the QR code system, it has become 100 per cent efficient, while it was 50-60% earlier.”
The police have placed QR tags on compound walls and even gates. “The tracking is done with the help of GPS. The beat points are more at places where crime incidents are more or where the area is sensitive. It is mandatory for beat personnel to visit these points. We needed 100 percent efficiency, which we could not achieve earlier.”

She explained that if a crime has been committed at a specific place and time, the officers will know through the app which beat police officers were present at the spot to conduct further inquiries. “We can even go back to previous dates and check the time and place where the officers were present,” she said.
Shopowners and residents too can keep tabs on the movement of beat cops. “The stickers can be stuck on shops or on walls of residences. Once the beat officer scans the building, the owner will get an alert,” she said.

A resident from HSR Layout said, “We see beat police officers every day now which was not the case earlier.”Already, the Whitefield division has started the facility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp