DCP Isha Pant launches initiative to make Bengaluru safer for women

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: DCP South East, Isha Pant will soon launch a social pilot project wherein eight specific locations in her division, considered unsafe for women due to dimly-lit streets or anti-social activities, will be identified and made safe. The police are collaborating with the NGO Durga, which facilitates women to come up with solutions to tackle sexual harassment.

The NGO conducted a survey across various localities and identified six locations where women do not venture much. The NGO is yet to identify two more locations. “Women are not seen outside in the six spots identified by the NGO due to poor infrastructure or some other issue, that we will check and solve. I am also checking parks as part of the project,” said Pant.

After identifying the issues, the NGO will rope in women from various localities to form a collective. “We will have women of different ages and professions spend a few hours at these locations so that others are encouraged to visit these places too. I will put up this initiative on social media,” Pant added.

“We will have some shops put up for women, so that they can visit the location and feel more safe,” Pant said.