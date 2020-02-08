‘Explain how you will train police on FIR registration’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State Government to file an affidavit explaining the measures it will take to make the state police force aware Supreme Court guidelines on the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) as laid down in the Lalita Kumari judgement.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the state to file the affidavit by March 10, 2020, when the matter will next be taken up for hearing. The bench also directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit the status report of the investigation into child pornography cases.

These directions were issued after Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa submitted that necessary measures are taken to train the police officers on registration of FIRs, following the directions of the court.

The court was hearing a suo motu PIL and another PIL filed by Bachpan Bachao Andolan which sought directions to the state to take action on 113 child pornography cases mentioned in a 2018 report submitted by the union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

During last hearing, the court took the police to task over its statement that no incidents of child pornography had occurred and no FIRs registered. The court castigated the police for lack of elementary knowledge of criminal law and said that all police officers - including IPS officers - need to be trained on the Lalita Kumari judgment.

Specify time needed to issue BBMP notification: Court to state

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to specify the time required to issue a final notification on the delimitation and reservation of seats in 198 Wards of Bruhat Bangalore Mahangara Palike (BBMP). The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the state to submit its response by February 17, 2019, while hearing a PIL filed by the State Election Commission (SEC). The SEC said the tenure of the present BBMP council is expiring on September 10 this year and so the state has to issue a final notification on the same. Senior counsel K N Phaneendra said that despite the SEC making several requests for a notification on the same, the state did not issue either notification.