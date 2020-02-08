Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Explain how you will train police on FIR registration’

During last hearing, the court took the police to task over its statement that no incidents of child pornography had occurred and no FIRs registered.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State Government to file an affidavit explaining the measures it will take to make the state police force aware Supreme Court guidelines on the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) as laid down in the Lalita Kumari judgement.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the state to file the affidavit by March 10, 2020, when the matter will next be taken up for hearing. The bench also directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit the status report of the investigation into child pornography cases.

These directions were issued after Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa submitted that necessary measures are taken to train the police officers on registration of FIRs, following the directions of the court.

The court was hearing a suo motu PIL and another PIL filed by Bachpan Bachao Andolan which sought directions to the state to take action on 113 child pornography cases mentioned in a 2018 report submitted by the union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

During last hearing, the court took the police to task over its statement that no incidents of child pornography had occurred and no FIRs registered. The court castigated the police for lack of elementary knowledge of criminal law and said that all police officers - including IPS officers - need to be trained on the Lalita Kumari judgment.

Specify time needed to issue BBMP notification: Court to state

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to specify the time required to issue a final notification on the delimitation and reservation of seats in 198 Wards of Bruhat Bangalore Mahangara Palike (BBMP). The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the state to submit its response by February 17, 2019, while hearing a PIL filed by the State Election Commission (SEC).  The SEC said the tenure of the present BBMP council is expiring on September 10 this year and so the state has to issue a final notification on the same. Senior counsel K N Phaneendra said that despite the SEC making several requests for a notification on the same, the state did not issue either notification.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp