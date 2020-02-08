Stinky tank deal: 22 GP members disqualified

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty-two members of the Yamare Gram Panchayat, who allegedly approved the demolition of an old overhead water tank to favour builders, have been disqualified for not taking prior permission from the State Government. They allowed razing of tank as it was said to be causing hindrance to road connectivity to a cluster of apartments in Sarjapura limits.

The Yamare Gram Panchayat is on the city’s outskirts and about 3 km from Sarjapura hobli where there are a cluster of apartments built by big and small builders. There are a large number employees from software companies and other MNCs in Sarjapura who are residing in these apartments.

The old overhead tank is located in the middle of the cluster of apartments and the builders wanted to demolish it to create road connectivity. “Since it was causing inconvenience to many residents and also since the overhead tank was old, we allowed its demolition,’’ one of the disqualified member told The New Indian Express. The tank was constructed by the panchayat in Somapura village.

On Monday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Deputy Director and Under-Secretary B Naveen Kumar issued an order disqualifying 22 of the 33-member gram panchayat, including the president and vice-president. They had signed the resolution allowing demolition of the tank while the other members had opposed it. The 22 members cannot contest election for next six years.

Under Section 42 (A) of Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, a member can be disqualified if guilty of misconduct in the discharge of duties. As per rules, the gram panchayat was supposed to get a stability report from the panchayat engineer and then get permission from government (Chief Executive Officer). However, they neither got the stability report nor took permission from the government, but got it cleared directly at the meeting by passing a resolution.

According to RDPR sources, based on the complaint by other members who opposed the resolution, an inquiry was conducted in 2019. The Regional Commissioner too said it was a violation of the Act. “Probably for the first time, or in the rarest case, we have ordered disqualification of 22 members in one go,’’ sources said. Now, with the House reduced to 11 elected representatives, an administrator has been appointed.