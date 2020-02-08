The guru-shishya tradition
The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Citi India will present the ninth edition of the much-awaited Indian Music festival – ‘Citi-NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity’.
The travelling Indian music festival will showcase its most awaited concert on Saturday, February 8 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru. The concert will feature renowned maestros – T M Krishna (vocal), R K Shriramkumar (violin), Praveen Spars (mridangam) and ChandrasekaraSharma (kanjira).
In this recital, T M Krishna and his group will present an array of forms: padam, varnam and svarajati composed by some composers belonging to the period (prior to 1765 AD), which is before the rise of the revered trinity of Carnatic music: Thyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar and Syama Sastri. The main focus of this musical evening will be the guru-shishya tradition. The programme will start at 6.30 pm and the price of the ticket is Rs 500 onwards.