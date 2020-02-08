Home Cities Bengaluru

With new software, buying property made safer

BDA to link its e-khata facility with Stamps and Registration Department’s Kaveri online services

All properties that come under BDA’s jurisdiction as well as private properties that have been approved by the authority will be covered under the new facility

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fraudulent sale of properties through duplicate documents to gullible buyers across the city could be a thing of the past as all land records are set to go online soon. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has completed work on its software that will link its e-khata services with the Stamps and Registration Department’s Kaveri online services.

All properties that come under the BDA jurisdiction, as well as private properties that have been approved by the Authority, will be covered under the new facility, said a highly-placed source. “In a nutshell, seamless data is now made available across all departments involved in the registration of any property.

The transparency will ensure that it will be impossible to cheat buyers with bogus documents or false ownership records,” said the source. Over the years, even BDA employees have duplicated records and sold properties to buyers in a series of scams that have sullied the image of the  Authority.

Physical registration of properties was stopped recently as the departments were transitioning to the new mode that will be launched shortly, he said. Sub-registrar’s offices will have access to the online portal and will carry out thorough checks on all background information pertaining to properties before finalising the transfer of ownership documents,he said.

Another major advantage with new software is that it protects property buyers from private builders, who sell sites or houses on illegal plots of land. “For instance, builders show the Town Planning Department that they would develop parks or other facilities on Civic Amenity sites. But no such facilities are provided. Instead, these plots are sold to buyers and the developer makes good money. Buyers realise that they have been duped only when they approach the department to pay their taxes or go with a plan to build a house,” the source said.

Kempegowda Layout, Visvesvaraya Layout, Anjanapura Layout and some parts of Banashankari Layout are all still with BDA, the official said. “In addition, approved layouts across the city are countless. All of them will be integrated now under this system,” he said.

