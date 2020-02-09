10 schools, 8 colleges win Wipro Earthian awards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Entries from 10 schools and eight colleges won the Wipro Earthian were presented awards on Saturday. Wipro Earthian, one of largest sustainable education programmes for schools and colleges in the country, received over 1,300 project entries for it 2019 edition of the programmed, which were screened by an independent jury.

Over 55,000 schools and colleges, 1,30,000 students and 13,000 teachers from across the country were part of the programme. The teams demonstrated their understanding of biodiversity, waste and water through a combination of activity-based learning programmes and written essays. The BMS College of Engineering from Bengaluru bagged an award for displaying a project on the theme of “water”. While the Kautilya Vidyalaya School from Mysuru was rewarded for the theme “waste”.

Navyashree Vedachala, a fourth-year chemical engineering student from BMS College of Engineering, said, “We titled the project When Crisis Sparks Community.The Rainbow Drive Layout on Sarjapur Road has been known for its pioneering work in water conservation. We explored the human elements that enabled RBD to look at the water crisis as an opportunity to come together instead of paralysing them. These included methodical steps instead of a single overwhelming measure, like inclusive language, dedicated and transparent leadership.

An interesting aspect was their emphasis on making the experience of sustainability delightful by encouraging forms of expression like music, empowering and conversations with neighbours. This has helped them take not only the morally and ecologically right path, but also the most joyful way to coexist.”