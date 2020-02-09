Auto, cab strike on Feb 13

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trade union – Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkuta – called for Karnataka bandh on February 13, demanding reservation for Kannadigas in jobs.Other auto and taxi driver associations have pledged their support. “It was a collective decision of all taxi and auto union leaders,” said Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola Uber drivers’ association. He added that autos and cabs will not be available from 6 am to 6 pm.

Speaking to Prakash K, vice president of KSRTC staff and workers associations said, “We have not decided anything. Need to discuss on how much reservation. Have to agree that some reservation should be there in DCE category. Class 1 category also needs reservation but it may vary.”When asked if the move could affect the services of Uber and Ola, both companies have refused to comment on it until the strike is finalised on the day.