Citizens put forward suggestions for Cubbon Park Smart City project

BENGALURU: Members of the public had a lot of things to say about measures proposed for Cubbon Park under the Smart City project during the second public hearing organised by the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association (CPWA).“According to Phase 2 of the project, a new children’s play area is planned but we do not require it. We already have one in Bal Bhavan. Maintaining the play area equipment is all that is required. We should instead look into banning of vehicular traffic inside the park to reduce pollution,” said, S.Umesh, President, CPWA.

Member of Cubbon Park Canines Sunitha Kumar welcomed the rejuvenation of the lotus pond under Phase 1. “The lotus pond is in a terrible state and needs immediate attention,” she said, adding that blocks of stone were not required for yoga practitioners who were quite happy meditating on the mats they bring along.Ravishankar, another participant, criticised the addition of concrete structures inside the park. “We do not need any concrete buildings. If they set up the cafeteria, the park will become like Nandi Hills which has become like a resort,” he said.

Gowtham Krishnan, a walker, said, “If the department is looking at a smart city project then they should spend the money in developing parks across the city. That is called being smart. There’s no point developing a park which is already a beautiful lung space. The main concern here is the untreated water coming inside the park which needs to be addressed.”

Mayor’s response

Although everyone from the BBMP Commissioner to horticulture department officials to Bangalore Smart City Ltd members, and MP PC Mohan were invited to the meeting, only Mayor M Gautam Kumar turned up.“It is great to see people being as concerned about Cubbon Park as if it were their own house. I’m very happy,”

Kumar said.

He said the proposed amount of Rs 40 crore for the project would be brought down to save taxpayers’ money. He urged that all suggestions be sent to him so that he could pass them on to the Additional Chief Secretary for further action. “We need to start working now,” said Kumar.He suggest officials would consider not setting the bio gas plant at the park and that special attention would be given to rainwater and storm water which did not percolate to the ground due to all the concrete laid out across the park, and ensure adequate lighting inside the park. The citizens plan to submit the letter by Tuesday.