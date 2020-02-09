Head constable knocked down by speeding car

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak incident, a 40-year-old head constable attached to the Chikkajala traffic police station died after a speeding car ran over him near the Tollgate on Airport road on Saturday evening. The driver has been arrested on charges of reckless driving.

The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay K. His colleague Uma Mahesh, (32) severely injured.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 5.30pm when Dhananjay and constable Mahesh were checking overspeeding vehicles on the busy airport road. The driver of a Hyundai i10 car lost control as he was overspeeding and hit the policemen who were standing on the side of the road. Passersby rushed the policemen to a private hospital. Dhananjay succumbed to his injuries a hour later.

Chikkajala traffic police have arrested the car driver. Investigations are on.

Twitteratis strongly opposed the act of policemen trying to catch erring motorists. “Plz use this opportunity to implement 100% technology driven enforcement and STOP this practice of cops darting across traffic to “catch” a vehicle. You have blood in your hands, said one user.