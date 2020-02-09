Namma Bengaluru app launched for all civic plaints

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Namma Bengaluru app, which brings all the departments of the city under a single umbrella, was formally inaugurated on Saturday. Hailed as a one-stop-shop to report all civic issues, the app includes various departments like the BBMP, BDA, Bengaluru Traffic Police,

BESCOM, BMRCL, etc. Complaints can be registered via text, photo and video. Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “People can use the app to lodge complaints. Departments will solve them at the earliest.”

But the app was not accessible to some. “For those who cannot find the app, we even have the website, https://nammabengaluru.org.in/home/department. It works the same,” said a senior BBMP official.

The BBMP Sahaaya 2.0 and 15 mechanical sweepers were also inaugurated. The BBMP Sahaaya 2.0 makes it easy for citizens to get their issues resolved, as earlier complaints would be closed by Palike officials without solving them.