By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit on the fourth floor of Sagar Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout on Sunday.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred at 11.30 am, when staffers saw smoke coming out of the uninterruptible power source connected to the main switchboard.

About 14 patients who were on the fourth floor were immediately shifted to Sagar hospital in Tilak Nagar. Fire and emergency personnel came to the spot and doused the fire.