If art is free, it will be taken for granted: Bose Krishnamachari

While the definition of art varies from person to person, for Bose Krishnamachari, art is the simplest way to start a conversation and reflect the current situation in the society.

Painter Bose Krishnamachari

BENGALURU:  While the definition of art varies from person to person, for Bose Krishnamachari, art is the simplest way to start a conversation and reflect the current situation in society.

The painter, artist-curator and president of Kochi Biennale Foundation was in the city to kickstart the ongoing Whitefield Art Collective till March 6, at VR Mall. 

Bose feels India is still “a baby when it comes to art space in the world”. He says, “Kochi Binnale is highly recognised across the world. The reason is not just the artist, it is also the common man’s growing interest and enthusiasm.” He feels India hardly has appropriate space for art festivals and further validates the idea behind picking the current location of Kochi Biennale.

“Art should always be placed where there is a lot of green space around, where people can sit and discuss about art over a cup of tea. We really need more of such places,” he says.

Considering there is no dearth of artists in our country, he further empathises that the art scene in India is changing.

“Earlier, art practitioners didn’t know how to analyse contemporary art. To gain more knowledge, they had to go to Europe. However, things are changing now. With many such biennale coming in, we are getting more opportunities,” says Krishnamachari, who has been working on Kochi Biennale for the last nine years. 

While there is an ongoing debate about how art is an elitist thing, Krishnamachari has an interesting take on it. “I believe every good thing comes with a price. If we make art free, it could easily be taken for granted. It’s human nature. It’s not about having a price tag, it’s about finding a way to continue getting that respect,” he says.

After the recent exhibition of his work, The Mirror Sees Best in the Dark, in Kolkata, Krishnamachari has a lot to look forward to this year. “Work on Biennale is keeping me busy. I am travelling to Spain and South Korea soon. I am also curating an Indo-Australian art show this year,” says the 57-year-old artist, who has been part of the art collective for the second time.

Art and the city

The fifth edition of Whitefield Art Collective was launched on Saturday by unveiling the annual VR Art Car, which was painted this year by Bengaluru-based women and trans-women’s art collective, Aravani Art Project. “We chose the mall as the prime location, where people can touch and feel the installation,” says Sumi Gupta, curator. 

