It was in India that I learned the essence of rhythm: American drummer Greg Ellis

BENGALURU: In 1998, American drummer and percussionist Greg Ellis paid his maiden visit to India as a traveller. Over 20 years later, the bond that was formed then has only become stronger, so much so that he is planning to produce his first documentary in India.

The documentary, titled The Click, revolves around the click track in music, says Ellis, who was in town for Bengaluru Drum Fest on Friday.

“The film revolves around how once, the click-track came in and put drummers on the clock and was followed by the drum machine, loops, and samples. Gradually, everything took over because of the click-track since drummers were required to play like a machine. It reminds us that there’s an essence of ourselves that needs to be organic with our rhythms. It looks at the history of drums, clock, and automation. I will be starting the production in India,” says Ellis, who enthralled the audience with his percussion brilliance, playing one among his extensive list of film scores and originals, at the event.

Ask him how big of an influence India has had on his work and Ellis says, “Everything about the country just opened my whole world of music, culture and flavours. Instead of learning Indian rhythms, I learned the essence of what the rhythm is, in India.”

Talking to CE, Ellis recalled his early days when he would play the trumpet. At the age of 13, he began his affair with drums in a marching band and taught himself by playing to records on a drum set.

“I never had a teacher, so there was never a point where somebody told me that music is what I should pursue. But at 16, I started playing in a band with members who were elder to me and they showed me a path. It happened so naturally that I didn’t have to decide,” says Ellis.

In 1996, Ellis formed Vas, an alternative world musical group comprising Persian vocalist Azam Ali.

The duo went on to release four successful albums, until it disbanded in 2004. “A future collaboration may not be with a vocalist. It can be more of an instrumental thing. I do have a compilation of my music, which should be released this year,” Ellis says

.He has shared the stage with percussion maestros such as Zakir Hussain and says while he plays the percussion, it is still the drum set which Ellis has in mind.

“After coming to India, I picked up a few tabla lessons when I was 28. I knew I could start here to reach a point where I already was as a drummer. I never wanted to drum where one could hear my accent, instead, I think of the groove of the language I speak. While playing with maestros like Zakir Hussain, the groove was always there. This way, I can play passionately, but in my head, it is still kick-snare and hi-hat,” he adds.