KSRTC bus mows down delivery firm staffer in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man was killed on the spot, while his wife sustained injuries after a speeding KSRTC bus crashed into their bike at Rajajinagar around 12.30 am on Sunday.

The bus driver’s reckless driving was blamed for the accident, after which the driver ran away from the spot instead of helping them.

The deceased, Prashanth, was a resident of Srirampura, who was working as a delivery person in a private company. His wife Sheela sustained a fracture in the leg, but her condition is said to be stable.

A senior police officer from the Rajajinagar traffic police station said that the accident occurred when the couple were returning home after visiting their relative’s house on Magadi Road.

They were passing through Navarang Junction when the KSRTC bus, going towards Majestic from Shivamogga, crashed into their bike. The driver did not notice the bike which was coming from the opposite direction.

Passers-by, who witnessed the accident, rushed Prashanth and Sheela to ESI Hospital where Prashanth was declared brought dead.

Prashanth was not wearing a helmet and he had sustained severe head injuries, causing his death, the police said.

Prashanth’s brother Prakash has filed a complaint before the police and efforts are on to arrest the driver. The couple was married just a year ago after falling in love, though their families were against the marriage.

“When the police informed Prashanth’s family members about his death, they did not come to the hospital immediately and the postmortem was conducted on Sunday evening,” the police said.

27-yr-old killed

A 27-year-old employee of a catering service company died after a van mowed him down at Mahalakshmi Layout on Saturday.

The deceased, Manoj Kumar, was a resident of Banashankari. He was sleeping under a vehicle after an event. The driver did not notice him and reversed the vehicle, killing him on the spot.