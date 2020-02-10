Home Cities Bengaluru

Taste of Japan, in Bengaluru

Each section of the event looked equally crowded as people milled about whatever caught their interest the most.

Published: 10th February 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Dance performances and Japanese expat wives.

Dance performances and Japanese expat wives.

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Japan came one step closer to Bengaluru on Sunday – right to the heart of the city, at the JN Tata Auditorium, CV Raman Road, to be specific.

Currently, in its 16th edition, the Japan Habba had various activities like tea ceremony, kimono trials, origami stalls, ikebana flower arrangements, book sales, food and beverage stalls, cosplaying contests and much more at the annual India-Japanese cultural event. 

Each section of the event looked equally crowded as people milled about whatever caught their interest the most.

For some, like Dr Prakruthi Jaladhar, who was at the event with her daughter, it was all about indulging in authentic Japanese cuisine, especially sushi, whereas for others, like Nomita Singh and Bullick Lungtu, the exchange provided the perfect place to learn more about Japanese culture.

Both the youngsters are now learning Japanese, with Singh picking out four new books from the book sale at the event, while Lungtu chose to check out the courses offered by The University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, representatives of which were also present. 

Like many others, Mahalakshmi Selvam and Harshini R too were here for the first time, and found the event to be interesting.

“We follow a lot of Western media, trends and pop culture but it was nice to see something different. We don’t know much about Japanese, Korean or Chinese cultures,” they said, adding that they were looking forward to the tea ceremony and kimono draping activities.  

The thought was echoed by Norie Ohga, a tea ceremony master who has been in Bengaluru for 38 years, and has been attending the habba since its inception. “My favourite part is doing the tea ceremony here, which lets us exhibit the Japanese way of hospitality.  The two countries have had a decades-long exchange with each other but how much do we know of the other’s culture?” she asked. 

Visitors also got to catch a glimpse of their favourite manga and anime characters, up close and personal. Many city cosplayers were also seen at the event, decked to the nines and stopping for selfies with visitors every few minutes.

“That’s the best part about cosplaying, isn’t it?” said Gaurav Seth with a grin, as he complied with the request of yet another Naruto fan at the event. 

The main stage of the event saw a line-up of interesting acts, from a Bollywood dance by Japanese expat wives and group Japanese folk dance, to a kimono ramp walk and a live art demonstration by Shukou Tsuchiya. According to Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru, Takayuki Kitagawa, close to 7,000 people attended the event.

“This habba has grown into becoming one of the biggest Japanese festivals in India,” he said. Kitagawa, who was also dressed as a ninja for judging the cosplay event, said the introduction of a direct flight between Bengaluru and Japan in March, might just mean that visitors from Japan will also be a part of the event next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Japan Habba
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp