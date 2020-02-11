Cops crack kidnap case in 24 hrs, accused nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Malleswaram police have solved a kidnap case and rescued the victim soon after the incident came to light. They arrested the prime accused within 24 hours of the crime. Four of his associates are still at large.The arrested is Raheem M, a resident of Goripalya and police are have launched manhunt for his associates.

A senior police officer said that on Sunday, a gang of five men kidnapped Sudeep Shenoy, a stockbroker, who had come to Malleswaram to meet his parents. While he was returning, the gang abducted him in a car, took him to Goripalya, and locked him inside a house.

Around midnight, the accused was allowed to speak to his sister to inform her that Rs 12 lakh was to be given for his release. The sister approached Malleswaram police.They swung into action and raided the house to rescue Sudeep. While Raheem was caught, four others managed to escape.

Investigations revealed that Raheem and Sudeep had fought over a financial issue. “Raheem had asked him to return some of his investment and Sudeep had allegedly refused. Raheem then decided to kidnap Sudeep,” police said.