Home Cities Bengaluru

Filling art: Shades of coffee on canvas

Today, her week is packed with six days spent at the clinic while Sunday is packed with coffee art workshops.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sai Prenathy hosts coffee art workshops on Sundays  Saptarshi Mukherjee

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a third-year BDS student at MS Ramaiah Dental College, Dr Sai Prenathy found herself with some time on her hand. An artist since childhood, she was experimenting with various media when it suddenly struck her that coffee on canvas could be one. On an impulse, she turned to the kitchen, poured some coffee powder and began making a portrait. “It’s so strange that I should have thought of coffee for art since I absolutely hate the taste of coffee,” says the 26-year-old with a laugh.

But the portrait turned out surprisingly well and Prenathy knew she had found her second calling. “Honestly, I was never interested in working with water colours. Somehow, I have always liked shades of brown, which tend to give a rustic and vintage look. That’s probably what drew me to coffee art,” says the dentist, who went on to paint floral designs, landscapes and a picture of Buddha.  

While she initially started working on this form of art as a stress-buster after college hours, post her marriage in 2017 she moved to a gated community in Whitefield where she felt she was ready to teach others. With residents showing interest to this novel idea, she began with workshops in her apartment. Soon, through word of mouth, Prenathy found herself getting requests to organise workshops across the city.

Today, her week is packed with six days spent at the clinic while Sunday is packed with coffee art workshops. As Prenathy says, the two go hand-in-hand with both requiring deft movements. “Both require a lot of focus and it’s all about how well you use your hands,” she says, adding that ethics too is something that is common to dentistry and art. “It’s about being adept at what you do and teaching/practising only when you are confident to put your work out there,” she says, pointing out that her personal challenge lies in marketing her work.

Materials are usually easy to come by, with the only requirements being an ordinary paint brush, canvas or paper (preferably 150 GSM textured paper) and, of course, coffee powder, the mixture of which (with water) needs to be uniform. For beginners, she feels canvas is an easier medium to start with owing to its ‘forgiving’ nature. “It’s easy to undo mistakes which is not the case with art on paper. Second, if you’re interested in layering your art work, that’s also possible on canvas,” she says, adding, “The strokes listen to you.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp