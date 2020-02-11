‘I’m finally at peace with myself’

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: She may still be referred to as Shanti, over two-and-a-half decades after the daily soap put her on the entertainment landscape, but quite contrary to that name and image, Mandira Bedi admits that anger for no real reason has weighed her down over the years. That, until she decided to take to hypnotherapy to deal with this, as well her “addiction to sweets”. She tells all and more in her 250-odd page book, Happy for No Reason, which she released over the weekend at Landmark in Koramanagala.

“I have bared my soul. In fact, my husband and mum, who hadn’t read the book in the manuscript stage, were quite surprised at all that I have shared. My mum was like ‘You’ve bared too much’ while my husband said, ‘You should have bared some more’,” Bedi tells CE, admitting that being authentic, as she has been in her book, is quite a challenge, considering the industry she comes from.

While fitness has got the better of her (Bedi started the launch with a one-minute plank), she admits that she is the best and fittest version of herself at this point than ever before. “I spent my 20s just figuring out the entertainment industry, while I spent my 30s so insecure that I would lose everything. After all, the shelf life of an actor is so short. I felt I had to grab everything that came my way. But in my 40s, I feel differently. I don’t know why I was so worried and angry all the time,” says the 47-year-old, adding that the extent of concern of being bereft of work was the sole reason she put off motherhood until the age of 38-39.

“When friends around me were going through IVF, some without luck, it was a wake-up call for me,” she says. While she is now open about her age, there was a time when Bedi, cagey about it being public, decided to log into Wikipedia and edit the year of her birth (1972). “But by the next morning it was up there again. I did it a couple of times and every time within a few hours, someone would put it back there,” says Bedi, about the point at which she decided it was time to get comfortable in her own skin.

Social media, which Bedi extensively uses to showcase her fitness routine, was how her book project came by. The publisher, Penguin, connected with her and Bedi grabbed the opportunity, knowing that that’s what dreams are made of. While it was initially supposed to be a book on fitness, Bedi felt there’s more to her than fitness. While she was offered to have a co-author, she decided to pick her friend Satyadev Barman, a Denmark-based yoga mentor and musician, who she felt knew her in and out, and would be able to do justice to the book. “He came to India for a week, during which we spent a 9-5 routine discussing what exactly would go into the book, which we then divided into chapters,” she says about the book which is not chronological.

Now, 25 years after being one of the first women to play a lead in a daily soap, being the first celebrity woman cricket commentator in the country, and charting out a long innings in the entertainment world, Bedi acknowledges she’s ‘finally at peace’ with herself.

Fit and fab

Come rain or shine, Bedi, who sticks to a morning workout, uses any space she finds to squeeze in a workout. Her hotel room workout include a 5 minutes of squats,4 minutes of glute bridges, 3 minutes of jumping jacks, a 2- minute plank and a 1-minute superman. Bedi, a vegetarian, turns to Spinach Yoghurt (Palak Raita), Vegetarian Shami Kebab, Cauli Rice, Soupy Sprouts, and Overnight Soaked

Oats as her go-to food.