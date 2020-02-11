Home Cities Bengaluru

'Infidelity capital' Bengaluru sees rise in murders over 'love'

National Crime Records Bureau data shows that love affairs are one of the biggest reasons for murders.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Love

For representational purposes

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Case 1: Mother of three killed her husband with her boyfriend’s help. She developed an affair with the Assistant Sub-inspector of a Mandya police station to escape from the case. She evaded arrest for almost three months.

Case 2: Husband involved with another woman. When the wife found out, she decided to pour boiling oil over him.

Case 3: A woman killed her husband’s friend, hitting him on the head with an iron rod in Rajagopala Nagar after the man forced her into an extramarital affair.

Case 4: A man bludgeoned his sister to death in Indi, Vijayapura, after he found her having an extramarital affair.

All of these in a month’s time.

Any which way you look at it, love, or rather feeling cheated or betrayed in a relationship, often becomes fatal for those who have done the cheating.

With 1.35 lakh registered users, the highest for any city in the country, Gleeden, a website for extra-marital dating, found that Bengaluru is India’s ‘infidelity’ capital. Of these, 43,200 are women (‘looking for freedom and excitement’ outside their marriage) and 91,800 are men.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that love affairs are one of the biggest reasons for murders. In Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu it was the second biggest cause of murders that took place between 2001 and 2017.

A senior police officer agreed. “Infidelity is a major reason for the crimes. Whenever there is an attempt to murder among youngsters it turns out to be either be old rivalry or an issue regarding a girlfriend. When it’s married people, our first task, unfortunately, is to find out if the person attacked or killed has had a history of affairs,” he said.

Bengaluru’s police-run helpline Vanita Sahaya Vani gets about 40 complaints a week, with people complaining about affairs and the damage it does to marriages.

Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “Heinous crimes, including ghastly murders, assaults, kidnappings, etc., are often committed due to clandestine relationships and are increasing alarmingly day-by-day. It’s a dangerous trend and needs to be set right.”

The city crime records bureau (CCRB) shows that many murders are committed by either the husband or the wife to eliminate his or her cheating partner, the paramour and, shockingly, even children.

“In 2018, 14 murders involved adultery and about six involved love intrigue. In 2019 there were 13 attempts to murder with love intrigue as reason,” said ACP Lakshmiprasad of CCRB.

Family and marital counsellor Ashwini A says, “Love is a killer. Unfaithfulness is tough to handle and some people harbour too much anger and resentment after they feel cheated in a relationship. Mobile dating apps, boredom, lack of communication between partners, fear of rejection, issues around acceptance are some of the reason behind the affairs. Couples need to spend time with themselves and refrain from usage of gadgets and have control on letting their moral and social boundaries loose.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
infidelity extra marital affair Bengaluru crime Bengaluru extra marital affair Bengaluru infidelity
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp