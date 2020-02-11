Home Cities Bengaluru

Lights, stage, action...

Adapted by Amitosh Nagpal, the play is directed by Atul Kumar with a talented ensemble cast and musicians of The Company Theatre. Music is by Amod Bhatt.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 15 years of Ranga Shankara, Atul Kumar’s Piya Behrupiya comes back. ‘Piya Behrupiya’, a Hindi musical hailed as one of the most entertaining adaptations of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, is coming to Ranga Shankara as a part of its 15th birthday celebrations. There will be five shows of the play.

Adapted by Amitosh Nagpal, the play is directed by Atul Kumar with a talented ensemble cast and musicians of The Company Theatre. Music is by Amod Bhatt.

“I am confident that the audience will respond well to the play in Bengaluru,” said Kumar.
‘Piya Behrupiya’ was among the 37 plays from 35 countries commissioned by Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre as a part of it’s Globe to Globe festival in 2011. Loosely based on the Nautanki style of theatre, the play became an instant hit. After the standing ovations and critical acclaim in Globe, the play has continued its dream run in India and abroad. It has been among the most popular shows in Ranga Shankara.

The cast of the play comprises Geetanjali Kulkarni, Mansi Multani, Neha Saraf, Titas Dutta, Sudheer Rikhari, Mantra Mugdha, Saurabh Nayyar, Gagandev Singh Riar and Dhruv Lohumi.
The play will be staged between February 14 and 16 at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp