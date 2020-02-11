Lights, stage, action...

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 15 years of Ranga Shankara, Atul Kumar’s Piya Behrupiya comes back. ‘Piya Behrupiya’, a Hindi musical hailed as one of the most entertaining adaptations of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, is coming to Ranga Shankara as a part of its 15th birthday celebrations. There will be five shows of the play.

Adapted by Amitosh Nagpal, the play is directed by Atul Kumar with a talented ensemble cast and musicians of The Company Theatre. Music is by Amod Bhatt.

“I am confident that the audience will respond well to the play in Bengaluru,” said Kumar.

‘Piya Behrupiya’ was among the 37 plays from 35 countries commissioned by Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre as a part of it’s Globe to Globe festival in 2011. Loosely based on the Nautanki style of theatre, the play became an instant hit. After the standing ovations and critical acclaim in Globe, the play has continued its dream run in India and abroad. It has been among the most popular shows in Ranga Shankara.

The cast of the play comprises Geetanjali Kulkarni, Mansi Multani, Neha Saraf, Titas Dutta, Sudheer Rikhari, Mantra Mugdha, Saurabh Nayyar, Gagandev Singh Riar and Dhruv Lohumi.

The play will be staged between February 14 and 16 at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.