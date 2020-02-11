Home Cities Bengaluru

Parking charges shoot up at KSR, official says will be cut

The shocker in the new parking rate is Rs 232 for 24 hours and Rs 500 for loss of parking ticket.

Published: 11th February 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

The shocker in the new parking rate is Rs 232 for 24 hours and Rs 500 for loss of parking ticket

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shock and disbelief greeted the new parking charges put out by the parking contractor at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station on Monday which fixed per day parking charge in the station at Rs 232.

In the South Western Railway Zone, only KSR station has been handed over to the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), a Special Purpose Vehicle to redevelop important stations across the country. Responding to the outrage, CEO & Managing Director of IRSDC Sanjeev Kumar Lohia told The New Indian Express the fares would be brought down immediately.This is the second time within a fortnight that parking rates have been hiked at the station.

The shocker in the new parking rate is Rs 232 for 24 hours and Rs 500 for loss of parking ticket. M N Ashok, a commuter, uploaded a snapshot of the rates on twitter and tagged the Railway Ministry, PMO, Railway Minister and Minister of State for Railways. “Sir, pls verify this! Before it was max Rs 70 for one day. Suddenly, they raised parking fee (Bengaluru-Mysuru-Bengaluru fare Rs 120/ but parking fee Rs 232). Middle class people, what to do?” A Bengaluru-based doctor, Sudarshan Sanjeev, blamed the “parking mafia” by Railways and BBMP.

Karnataka Rail Users, an influential group, stated with sarcasm, “Rs 232 per day (24 hrs) at KSR railway station. What a way to serve common people.”

It was on January 25 that TNIE highlighted that parking rates have been hiked at KSR for two-wheelers from Rs 10 to Rs 12 for two hours and from Rs 50 to Rs 80 for 24 hours. For cars, the rates were Rs 25 (up from Rs 20) for two hours and Rs 400 (up from Rs 300) for 24 hours.  Every additional hour beyond minimum for two-wheelers was Rs 10 and for cars Rs 20.

It now appears that the parking contractor has calculated 24-hour rates at minimum of Rs 12 for first two hours, then Rs 152 for the next 14 hours, and then added Rs 80 in addition to it and made it Rs 232 for 24 hours!

Lohia told TNIE, “We will rationalise and bring down the rates with immediate effect. However, as per the new Parking Policy, charges should be according to the cost of the land. The idea is to discourage long hours of parking at railway stations.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp