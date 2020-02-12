Home Cities Bengaluru

Art of Hospitality

Shruti Shibulal, CEO of Tamara Leisure Experiences, talks about her journey into hospitality industry

Published: 12th February 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Treehouse at The Tamara Coorg

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shruti Shibulal is a master of many trades. She studies science, started her career as a chemist, but later realised that she would enjoy a job that involved more connection with people. She moved on to work with Merrill Lynch in New York in finance, before moving on to the hospitality industry; but managed to love and learn from every environment she has been a part of. Tamara Leisure Experiences, her hospitality venture that launched its flagship property in Coorg in 2012—the same year she graduated from Columbia Business School school—now has around seven functional properties worldwide, with four more in the pipeline. 

Shruti (35) moved to her home turf in 2015, taking over as CEO in May of 2018. Daughter of Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal, the entrepreneurship is in her blood. But being one of the youngest CEO’s in India’s ever-changing hospitality industry is not an easy job. Starting with just 30 rooms in 2012, she aims to expand to 1000 rooms by 2025.

“Before joining Tamara, I worked with Avant Grade Hospitality, which was my first proper experience with the industry. There, I learnt about every single aspect of the business — finance and design to operations and this came handy when I had to run things on my own,” she says. Tamara has also announced the launch of its flagship property in Thiruvananthapuram under category O by Tamara. 

The luxury business facility comes with a 10,000-sqft convention centre, a business centre comprising a lounge and a board room with a seating capacity of 12 persons, 152 rooms. “I have always wanted to make Tamara a sustainable brand — both in terms of resources and revenue. I don’t believe in creating opportunities and plugging them in the market. Instead, you need to observe where there is a deficit and then expand accordingly. The same success formula doesn’t work everywhere,” she says. 

The group is also planning to launch a top luxury Ayurveda retreat in Alappuzha this year. “Our leisure properties are all made very close to nature,” she says. Shruti also ensures, from a structural level, that her properties are eco-friendly too. “Everything from the type of glass, to the covers for our vanity kits, are designed to reduce waste and redistribute energy smartly,”she adds. When asked about being a woman entrepreneur in India’s socio-economic set-up, she says, “We see plenty of women enrolling for education and passing out with good grades. But when it comes to work, especially in the hospitality industry, most of them drop out. Society has put too many guidelines to pressure an independent woman. The only way to tackle this situation, is for men and women to start speaking to employees and their families,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp