Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal may miss March deadline too

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It doesn’t seem like the upcoming Third Coaching Terminal at Baiyappanahalli will meet its fresh deadline of March-end. Railway sources said there is a fair chance that it will be ready by July-end or early-August. But the project in-charge claims that the deadline could still be met. The previous delay idue to wrong engineering designs had resulted in the transfer of senior officers from the Constructions Division of the South Western Railway (SWR) Zone and shelving of the plans to divide the project into Phase-I and Phase-II.

Senior officials told TNIE that SWR General Manager A K Singh, who had come from Hubballi last week to inspect the progress at the new terminal, was far from impressed. “A visibly upset GM told officials to work day and night and somehow complete the project,” said an official present at the spot. Asked if the project would meet the deadline, Singh was non-committal. He told TNIE, “The pace of work is slow. I have asked my officers to speed it up.”

A senior railway official told TNIE, “Officials have been asked to work 24x7 to meet the deadline. However, from the technical point of view, this does not look possible. The platforms need to be surfaced and many infrastructure works are pending.” However, R K Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer, Constructions (North) and project in-charge was confident. He told TNIE, “We will meet the deadline. We are working till late at nights and beginning early in the mornings.