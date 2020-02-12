Home Cities Bengaluru

Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal may miss March deadline too

It doesn’t seem like the upcoming Third Coaching Terminal at Baiyappanahalli will meet its fresh deadline of March-end.

Published: 12th February 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It doesn’t seem like the upcoming Third Coaching Terminal at Baiyappanahalli will meet its fresh deadline of March-end. Railway sources said there is a fair chance that it will be ready by July-end or early-August. But the project in-charge claims that the deadline could still be met. The previous delay idue to wrong engineering designs had resulted in the transfer of senior officers from the Constructions Division of the South Western Railway (SWR) Zone and shelving of the plans to divide the project into Phase-I and Phase-II.

Senior officials told TNIE that SWR General Manager A K Singh, who had come from Hubballi last week to inspect the progress at the new terminal, was far from impressed. “A visibly upset GM told officials to work day and night and somehow complete the project,” said an official present at the spot. Asked if the project would meet the deadline, Singh was non-committal. He told TNIE, “The pace of work is slow. I have asked my officers to speed it up.” 

A senior railway official told TNIE, “Officials have been asked to work 24x7 to meet the deadline. However, from the technical point of view, this does not look possible. The platforms need to be surfaced and many infrastructure works are pending.” However, R K Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer, Constructions (North) and project in-charge was confident. He told TNIE, “We will meet the deadline. We are working till late at nights and beginning early in the mornings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp