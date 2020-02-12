CISF rescues woman at airport from suspected flesh trade racket

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old woman, who arrived from Chandigarh via an IndiGo flight, was rescued from a suspected flesh trade racket by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday evening.

A woman accompanying her has been arrested in this connection. According to a top airport source, around 4.20 pm, the victim Jhansi (name changed) rushed to a CISF constable on duty as soon as the shuttle bus brought her to the arrival gate of the terminal, asking him to help her. The constable immediately alerted an in-charge CISF inspector, who reached the gate with a couple of woman constables.

Jhansi told them that she was a native of New Delhi and was accompanied by a much younger woman, Amrita (name changed), hailing from Amritsar. She used to dance and sing at important functions in Delhi. “She was somehow trapped by a few women involved in sex trade in Delhi. The woman accompanying her was part of the racket. They sent her with Amrita to Bengaluru,” the source said. “She told them that she was very afraid of the people who had trapped her and was worried they would push her into sex trade. She asked them to help her reach her family in Delhi somehow,” the source added.

Since the matter was related to human trafficking, the CISF personnel contacted the airport police station.

“Around 7.30 pm, Assistant Commissioner of Police Subramanian came to the airport and took both Jhansi and Amrita to the station for further inquries,” the source said.

“It was only when she was inside the flight that she realised she was being trafficked. An FIR for charges of human trafficking is being readied against Amrita. We are taking steps to send Jhansi back to her family in Delhi,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East, Bheemashankar Guled.