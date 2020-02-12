Home Cities Bengaluru

CISF rescues woman at airport from suspected flesh trade racket

Jhansi told them that she was a native of New Delhi and was accompanied by a much younger woman, Amrita (name changed), hailing from Amritsar.

Published: 12th February 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

flesh trade

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old woman, who arrived from Chandigarh via an IndiGo flight, was rescued from a suspected flesh trade racket by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday evening.

A woman accompanying her has been arrested in this connection. According to a top airport source, around 4.20 pm, the victim Jhansi (name changed) rushed to a CISF constable on duty as soon as the shuttle bus brought her to the arrival gate of the terminal, asking him to help her. The constable immediately alerted an in-charge CISF inspector, who reached the gate with a couple of woman constables.  

Jhansi told them that she was a native of New Delhi and was accompanied by a much younger woman, Amrita (name changed), hailing from Amritsar. She used to dance and sing at important functions in Delhi. “She was somehow trapped by a few women involved in sex trade in Delhi. The woman accompanying her was part of the racket. They sent her with Amrita to Bengaluru,” the source said. “She told them that she was very afraid of the people who had trapped her and was worried they would push her into sex trade. She asked them to help her reach her family in Delhi somehow,” the source added.

Since the matter was related to human trafficking, the CISF personnel contacted the airport police station.  
“Around 7.30 pm, Assistant Commissioner of Police Subramanian came to the airport and took both Jhansi and Amrita to the station for further inquries,” the source said. 

“It was only when she was inside the flight that she realised she was being trafficked. An FIR for charges of human trafficking is being readied against Amrita. We are taking steps to send Jhansi back to her family in Delhi,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East, Bheemashankar Guled. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
flesh trade CISF
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp