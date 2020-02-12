Cubbon Park on a new path?

Express News Service

BENGALURU: First things first, declare Cubbon Park as a heritage site. It is already a heritage precinct. Using the terms ‘Smart city’ and Cubbon Park in the same breath to a true Bangalorean, smacks of heresy – probably the reason for the strong public reaction at its launch. However the issues must be looked at with clarity. The smart-city proposal as part of a central-state SPV over two phases at `20 crore each, covers development of Lotus Pond, waterways, improvement in paths and walking areas, as well as across specific stakeholder experiences like the senior citizens, children, and differently-abled etc. The second is the strong maintenance and upkeep the park sorely needs.

While it seems good in concept, a natural resistance is towards the technology essentially implied in the use of the word ‘smart city’. Cubbon Park is Bangalore’s green lungs, around for centuries, and has dwindling from 300+ acres to 198 acres today, primarily because of encroachments, hasty decisions and corrections. As citizens holding on to a rapid rapidly diminishing part of our oxygen space, we naturally respond with horror to any changes, on beloved paths, faded benches, gnarled old trees. Old is beloved and old is gold. We are certainly not moving towards a Technology Park version of Cubbon Park, no way. Even to think about it seems to be both horrifying and deeply saddening.

The visceral impact Cubbon Park has on us was evident in the large turnout for the first public discussion on the smart city project, held incongruously in the historic bandstand in the middle of Cubbon Park where we could see exactly what we could lose. What was brought home up close to us, was the fact that the very bandstand where we sat could have been razed, the Atta Kacheri just behind us was under siege and was saved only by intervention of agitated citizens and Intach founders 20 years ago, and 100 ghastly LED screens showed short slides to motorists.

It seems if we citizens rest, more destruction could ensue. As I mentioned to the dignitaries at the dais, including our MP, MLA, mayor and senior government officials, Cubbon Park has never been a space, it has always been a part of our city’s soul – and when we speak about any changes to Cubbon Park, we speak with that soul and not always with our rational mind, and the government must learn to respect that. This is the commons that is available to everyone irrespective of any background; this is a common space that gives us not only the oxygen to breathe, but the oxygen for our minds and souls to take a deep breath and rejuvenate in the beauty of nature, celebrate its flora and fauna.

From an ongoing perspective, there is much to be done to maintain and even improve the park, but it must be looked at as natural heritage, not a manicured front lawn to spruce up. What we need is planting more trees and plants scientifically, having sustainable water sources, making it safer, cleaner, have more community intervention as well as a greater sense of truly being one with nature despite the grey encroachment of concrete around us.

The funds allocated for this project at `40 crore for the SPV via central/state funding across two phases, seems to be arbitrary in both the decision to go forward, funds allocation, choice of issues, lack of transparency in the RFP, DPR and choice of contractor. How much better would it be to have the same funds deployed in maintaining the existing park, without any addition of non-porous and modern materials, strong focus on heritage?

Perhaps in that path lies our salvation – having a sustainable natural focus to maintain and improve Cubbon Park rather than any smart interventions.

The author is Cubbon Park citizen and founder, Heritage Beku