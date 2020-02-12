Homoeopathy meds to prevent nCoV? Dept issues warning

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is the fear of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) that is spreading faster than the virus itself. Though nCoV has not yet come into India in any worrisome way, Bengalureans are making a beeline before homeopathy drugstores to purchase ‘preventive medicines’. But the Department of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) firmly denied that it has given approval to any medication as there is none available for nCoV yet. The department has started raiding stores using its name to draw citizens to buy the so-called preventive medicines.

Dr Vijay, a city-based homeopath, said: “I have been giving preventive medication to those suffering from cough and cold. It is advisable to all as homeopathic medicines do not have any side-effects and there is no harm in taking extra care.” Rekha K, a resident of Bengaluru, said that she started taking preventive medicines from January-end. “My homeopathic doctor suggested a preventive medicine and I took it as there is no harm in being cautious. The doctor said that this will boost my immunity.”

Many homeopathy medical stores have put up boards reading, “Coronavirus preventive medicines available, approved by central government of Ayush Central”, which are attracting many citizens. Kempashanaiah T S, a homeopathy medicine supplier, claimed that the medicines are being given based on the directions of the ministry. But the ministry officials made it clear that they have not issued any statement on such medicines. Based on the information shared by TNIE, the health department issued a note, cautioning people.

“Raids will be conducted on stores making such claims and a stern action will be taken against them,” warned Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Commissionerate, Health, Family Welfare and AYUSH Services. Dr B G Prakash Kumar, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, Health Department, said, “We have not received any official communication from the ministry of any preventive medicine as there is no such medicine available yet.”

Preventive medicine

Arsenicum Album 30CH is being being given by homeopaths

Pills in a small bottle are given for 3-4 days and each bottle costs `30-40

Unani and Ayurvedic medicines too are being prescribed and people are purchasing them too