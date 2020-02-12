Home Cities Bengaluru

Lights, camera, action

 Be it a workshop on landscapes or fashion, if the subject of the workshop is where interests lie, one can often be motivated by such an exposure.

Published: 12th February 2020 06:44 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Be it a workshop on landscapes or fashion, if the subject of the workshop is where interests lie, one can often be motivated by such an exposure. Even pros can find their spirits rekindled at such a workshop or it can inspire a photographer from a different field to try something new for a change.

Bengalureans get ready for a basic photograpy workshop this weekend and learn what goes in to click a picture. This workshop will be led by Abhishek Virendra, who has more than nine years of experience in teaching, has conducted numerous workshops and trained about 2,000 photography enthusiasts across all ages and genres.

The topics that will be covered in this workshop are basics of photography, how photography evolved, the science behind coloured photographs/black and white pictures, old photo film versus digital sensor, digital versus DSLR, shutter speed, ISO, aperture, manual mode, exposure triangle, white balance/colour temperature, histogram, rule of 1/3rd composition, focusing system, buttons of your camera and their functions, how to invest in your early days of photography career and many more.One can take away a certificate of participation after completion of the workshop. This workshop will be held at Mak Hotel, Domlur on February 23.

