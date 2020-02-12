Home Cities Bengaluru

UDD may recommend vertical growth 

The Urban Development Department (UDD) is working on a proposal that would recommend vertical constructions in core areas of the city.

Vertical construction will be done in areas that fall along the alignment of Metro lines and the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Urban Development Department (UDD) is working on a proposal that would recommend vertical constructions in core areas of the city. This will include areas that fall along the alignment of Metro lines and the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road (PRR). A source in the department told TNIE, “We are thinking on these lines as the densification of the city along areas which are well-connected by public transport would benefit everyone. It had also been mentioned in the Revised Master Plan 2031 prepared by the Bangalore Development Authority.”

A team from UDD had visited Mumbai to study the high-rise buildings there and submitted a report. “We are also examining similar constructions in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu so that we can arrive at a solution that would suit our State. The proposal would be implemented initially in Bengaluru and then replicated across the State,” the source said. The proposal has to be prepared and submitted to the State Government for its approval. “We are thinking along these lines as spelt out in the Transit Orient Development (TOD) Policy,” the official said. 

TOD refers to concentrated development within 5 to 10 minutes of walking distance from mass transit stations. Housing, employment, shopping and recreation are concentrated along a network of walkable and bikeable streets within 500-1000m of the transit, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had explained in its draft policy  made  public two months ago. The much higher FAR (Floor Area Ratio) proposed by BMRCL is another step aimed at ensuring vertical growth of the City. 

Asked for his comments, Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, Ramana Reddy, said, “It is only at a preliminary stage now. Details are still being worked out.”High-rise buildings are the only solution for the future because of shrinking spaces, rapid influx of population in urban areas and pricey land along with saturation of horizontal spaces, said another urban development official. The BDA has specified vertical growth as its mantra for development in its Comprehensive Plan.

