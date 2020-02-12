Walk for a cause

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ninth edition of Oxfam Trailwalker India was flagged off at the lush green Nandi Hills over the weekend. This year’s event witnessed over 1600 participants from over 400 teams, with people from various age groups and backgrounds.The theme for the walkathon was ‘Equality 4All’ which saw participants take on trail challenges as a team of four to cover a distance of 100 km in 48 hours and 50 km in 24 hours.

All men’s team, Heart and Soul Runners, clocked the fastest time of 20 hours and 10 minutes in the 100 km category and were crowned winners. Over the years, Oxfam Trailwalker has successfully held challenges in 17 cities across 9 countries including Australia, Belgium, France, and the United Kingdom and proceedings from each event is directed towards education and health for all.

Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India said, “There’s always a special connection with Bengaluru since this was where it all started for Oxfam India. We as an organisation feel motivated to push ourselves to do more for the people in need.”